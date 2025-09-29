Hot Tickets of the Week: RAGTIME, THE OUTSIDERS and More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting September 29, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

Hell's Kitchen

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Oh, Mary!

Written by 2025 Tony Award-winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Beginning October 14, Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison will join the cast!

Ragtime

A strange, insistent music is coming back to Broadway. Lear deBessonet’s inaugural season as Lincoln Center Theater's Artistic Director will open with a new production of her acclaimed New York City Center Gala revival of RAGTIME, starring Tony nominee Joshua Henry, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz. RAGTIME is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The Outsiders

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

