Hot House Magazine & Jazzmobile Present The 6th New York City Readers Jazz Awards

Hot House Magazine, in partnership with Jazzmobile is excited to announce the 6th New York City Readers Jazz Awards on Sunday, November 24th at New York City's famed Birdland Jazz Club, located at 315 West 44th Street.

This greatly anticipated event will celebrate the vitality of the jazz art form by allowing fans to vote for their favorite jazz artists in New York City! Voting is open through October. This exciting period culminates on November 24th, where the winners of each category will be officially announced.

Attendees will get the chance to witness rare musical collaborations between award winners and presentations from some of the most important names in the industry. Tickets for the event will begin at $55, and a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to Jazzmobile to support their mission to present high quality education and performance programs - an endeavor that also provides employment opportunities for our musicians and vocalists.

Originally founded as the Annual Fans Decision Jazz Awards, this star-studded ceremony has become a staple event on the New York City Jazz circuit and consistently sells out. At the previous ceremony, held at The Triad Theater, audiences were treated to performances by winning performers such as Jimmy Heath, Dan Levinson, Bria Skonberg, Rufus Reid, Dave Stryker, Stefon Harris, Harold Mabern and Roy Haynes. The Glenn Crytzer Orchestra was named the top group, and the Newport Jazz Festival founder George Wein was the Honoree of the Year. The list of winners also included Veronica Swift, rising star-female; Solomon Hicks, rising star-male; Alexis Morrast, up-and-coming young artist; Champian Fulton, female vocalist.

Broadcast icon Mark Ruffin, Program Director of Real Jazz on SiriusXM, will be this year's Honoree. Mark Ruffin is a two-time Emmy-winning broadcaster who has been at the helm of SiriusXM's Real Jazz since 2007. Previously, Ruffin played jazz on the Chicago airwaves for over 25 years. He has authored over 600 articles on jazz. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Nobuko "Cobi" Narita. Narita is a producer, director and philanthropist whose tireless devotion to the jazz community has spanned over four decades. Among her many achievements, she produced the The New York Women's Jazz Festival and created the Jazz Center of New York (a performance space for jazz concerts, workshops and jam sessions), and Cobi's Place, which is a gathering place for jazz tap dancers. Presenters include Amy Niles, Executive Director of WBGO; Jim Eigo, President of Jazz Promo Services; Will Friedwald, revered jazz critic and journalist for the Wall Street Journal; Tracy Hyter-Suffern, Director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and Joseph Petrucelli, Executive Director of Jazz Foundation of America.

Readers from all over the world may vote for their favorite musician in a 19 different categories. The categories include the best player of alto, tenor and baritone saxophone, bass, clarinet, trumpet, drums, guitar, trombone, trumpet, piano, vibraphone and rare instrument. Other categories include female and male rising star, female and male vocalist, best group, and Jazz Artist of the Year. The full list of nominees can be found below.

The New York City Readers Jazz Awards enters a new era this year with a new name and a new partner. For the first time, Hot House Magazine is teaming up with Jazzmobile to honor the best and brightest the city has to offer at world-class venue, Birdland. "I have known Robin Bell-Stevens [Director of Jazzmobile] since I bought Hot House in 2002, and besides having respect for her professionalism, dedication to jazz and the way she runs one of the most important jazz organizations in New York, I have always felt a deeper connection with her," said Hot House publisher Gwen Kelley. Kelley went on to say that when founding partner Metropolitan Room closed last year and put the award ceremony at risk, Robin and Jazzmobile stepped in to save the event. Both prominent cultural institutions, Hot House Jazz Magazine and Jazzmobile are two of the longest running jazz-minded organizations in New York City.

Founded in 1964 by NEA Jazz Master Dr. Billy Taylor and philanthropist and arts administrator, Ms. Daphne Anstein, with NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Heath, Jazzmobile is the first U.S. not-for-profit arts and cultural organization created just for Jazz. Since its inception, the organization has been bringing high quality Jazz performances and education programs to over 4,000,000 people living or visiting New York City and audiences across the country and around the world. Jazzmobile's many workshops, masterclasses, lecture demonstrations and arts enrichment programs train the next generation of Jazz vocalists and musicians; while also exposing youth to this vibrant art form. Teaming up with Hot House Magazine to recognize and honor those that keep this artform vibrant and potent is a natural next step for the 55-year-old jazz bastion. "Partnering with Hot House Magazine is truly a thrill for Jazzmobile as we continue to grow our fan base and find new ways to carry forth our mission to present preserve promote and propagate Americas classical music, Jazz. This is especially true during our 55th Anniversary year! Thanks to Gwen Kelly, the NYC Readers Jazz Award program is becoming an important Jazz tradition, and we are honored to have been asked to join her," said Bell-Stevens.

Hot House Magazine has had its finger on the pulse of jazz since 1982. It is the oldest jazz magazine in New York City and the only regular publication dedicated to previewing upcoming jazz performances and events. Hot House is more than just a guide book; it a monthly must-read and could even be considered New York's jazz bible. The publication features a dynamic range of jazz artists in New York City from and up and coming performers to Grammy-winners and jazz legends. Hot House Jazz Magazine is free of charge and available throughout the New York metro area, thus keeping with it mission of making jazz accessible and available to all.



The two organizations see their seminal partnership in presenting the 6th NYC Readers Jazz Awards. This event aligns with the mission of both organizations, allying with the talented men and women who work tirelessly to share their passion with audiences, ensuring a vibrant future for this art form.

The nominations are:

ALTO SAXOPHONE

Pureum Jin

T.K. Blue

Steve Coleman

Nick Hempton

Brent Birckhead

Lakecia Benjamin

BARITONE SAXOPHONE

Brian Landrus

Jason Marshall

Gary Smulyan

Lauren Sevian

Claire Daly

Frank Basile

CLARINET

Anat Cohen

Ken Peplowski

Oran Etkin

Paquito d'Rivera

Adrian Cunningham

Victor Goines

FEMALE RISING STAR

Pureum Jin

Joie Bianco

Lauren Lee

Roxy Coss

Michelle Lordi

FEMALE VOCALIST

Lynette Washington

Champian Fulton

Lauren Lee

Charenée Wade

Michelle Lordi

GROUP

Sounds of A&R

Iron City

New York Voices

The Motherland Connection

Michelle Lordi Quartet

The Diva Jazz Orchestra

BASS

Michael Feinberg

Alex Blake

Drew Gress

Linda May Han Oh

Matthew Parrish

DRUMS/PERCUSSION

Billy Hart

Winard Harper

Alan Korzin

Antonio Sanchez

Fukushi Tainaka

Joe Farnsworth

Rudy Royston

Victor Jones

GUITAR

Peter Bernstein

Charlie Apicella

"King" Solomon Hicks

Charlie Sigler

Flavio Silva

Mark Whitfield

Paul Bollenback

JAZZ ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pureum Jin

Lynette Washington

Champian Fulton

Charlie Apicella

T.K. Blue

MALE RISING STAR

Michael Feinberg

Benny Benack III

Brent Birckhead

Sullivan Fortner

Brian Landrus

Giveton Gelin

Joel Ross

Randall Haywood

Vuyo Sotashe

MALE VOCALIST

Johnny O'Neal

John Minnock

Gregory Porter

Vuyo Sotashe

Giacomo Gates

ORGAN

Akiko Tsuruga

Mike LeDonne

Radam Schwartz

Pat Bianchi

Brian Charette

Kyle Koehler

PIANO

Champian Fulton

Amina Figarova

Lauren Lee

Fred Hersch

Danny Mixon

RARE INSTRUMENTS

T.K. Blue (Kalimba)

Akua Dixon (Cello)

Bart Plateau (Flutes)

Brandee Younger (Harp)

Hendrik Meurkens (Harmonica)

Regina Carter (Violin)

Sara Caswell (Violin)

Zach Brock (Violin)

TENOR SAXOPHONE

Jerry Weldon

Roxy Coss

Bill Saxton

Gene Ghee

Houston Person

T.K. Blue

TROMBONE

Steve Davis

Corey Wallace

Ryan Keberle

Wycliffe Gordon

John Fedchock

TRUMPET

Joe Magnarelli

Giveton Gelin

Benny Benack III

Freddie Hendrix

Jon Erik Kellso

Tom Harrell

VIBES

Joel Ross

Joe Locke

Steve Nelson

Stefon Harris

Jay Hoggard





