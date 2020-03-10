Hostos Center Presents Annette Aguilar And Michele Rosewoman
Two Latin Jazz pioneers - percussionist Annette Aguilar and pianist / composer Michele Rosewoman -- are featured with their ensembles in a double-bill celebrating Women's History Month on Saturday, March 28, 7:30 PM at the Hostos Center for the Arts & the Culture, 450 Grand Concourse in the Bronx.
Utilizing a unique combination of strings, winds and percussion, Aguilar leads her ten-piece ensemble StringBeans in a wide range of Latin styles, including music from Brazil. Rosewoman, with her 11-piece New Yor-Uba, creates a distinct musical experience by digging into her vast reservoir of acoustic modern jazz, sophisticated funk, electric fusion and elements of Cuban folkloric music.
Reserved seating tickets are $20, $15 for Seniors (65+), and $5 for students and Under 18. They can be purchased by calling (718) 518-4455 or online at www.hostoscenter.org. Box Office window hours are Mon. - Fri., 1 PM to 4 PM. Hostos Community College can be reached by the IRT 2, 4, 5, and buses Bx1, Bx2, Bx19 to East 149th Street and the Grand Concourse.
