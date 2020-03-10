Hostos Center Presents Annette Aguilar And Michele Rosewoman

Two Latin Jazz pioneers - percussionist Annette Aguilar and pianist / composer Michele Rosewoman -- are featured with their ensembles in a double-bill celebrating Women's History Month on Saturday, March 28, 7:30 PM at the Hostos Center for the Arts & the Culture, 450 Grand Concourse in the Bronx.



Utilizing a unique combination of strings, winds and percussion, Aguilar leads her ten-piece ensemble StringBeans in a wide range of Latin styles, including music from Brazil. Rosewoman, with her 11-piece New Yor-Uba, creates a distinct musical experience by digging into her vast reservoir of acoustic modern jazz, sophisticated funk, electric fusion and elements of Cuban folkloric music.



Reserved seating tickets are $20, $15 for Seniors (65+), and $5 for students and Under 18. They can be purchased by calling (718) 518-4455 or online at www.hostoscenter.org. Box Office window hours are Mon. - Fri., 1 PM to 4 PM. Hostos Community College can be reached by the IRT 2, 4, 5, and buses Bx1, Bx2, Bx19 to East 149th Street and the Grand Concourse.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You