Holly-Anne Devlin Launches KALEIDOSCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

Producer/Director Holly-Anne Devlin (nee Palmer) has announced the launch of Kaleidoscope Entertainment, a boutique full-service production company providing electrifying, interactive entertainment for all demographics from inception to execution. In addition to building bespoke live entertainment for leading brands, Kaleidoscope Entertainment will specialize in creating immersive, high revenue generating events that incorporate food and beverage elements.

Founded by entertainment innovator and Broadway creative, Holly-Anne Devlin (nee Palmer), Kaleidoscope Entertainment is the parent company of industry leading brands, PROHIBITION and WINE LOVERS THE MUSICAL, that have consistently run in global market for fifteen years. Kaleidoscope's 2020-2021 offerings include Bottoms Up Brunch, a high energy 90s pop culture experience featuring delectable cocktails and savory dishes, UNCORKED! a magical journey around the globe through food and wine pairings that can be enjoyed in a group or in your own home, REDLIGHT, a provocative burlesque experience featuring global figures from "the greatest profession", BATTLE LEAGUE ROYALE, an immersive Esports live entertainment experience and partnerships with the Elvis estate, Australian Hall of Fame Singer, Kasey Chambers and leading theatrical and travel partners in Las Vegas, New York and on the high seas.

"Our productions are created for the global community to enjoy", says Devlin. "By incorporating cocktails, improvisational comedy, burlesque and contemporary spins on infamous tunes that live in the heartbeat of modern society, our events are accessible, celebratory and exactly what are needed in this ever-changing entertainment landscape. Our brands artfully incorporate the history of cocktails, larger-than-life entertainment figures of the 20th Century, and delicious partnerships with local restaurants, bars and liquor brands, making our events community celebrations on every level that will help revive local economies. We have enjoyed astounding success with land and sea audiences for fifteen years and I'm thrilled to be adding to our repertoire of offerings for our clients."

Kaleidoscope Entertainment will create content for leading brands from the ground up including Writing, Directing, Production Design, Music Composition, Orchestrations and Casting in addition to providing Producing, Line Producing and General Management services. With the ability to be presented in unique, flexible places for audiences from 5-500, Devlin is confident that her show models are what will survive the recent devastating blows to the entertainment industry.

"Live entertainment should be inclusive. No one should be left out of opportunities to attend live events due to financial challenges, or be made to feel "less than" by not understanding a brand or experience that they choose to participate in. The audience is our leading player and drives everything that we do. In a time when it's painfully easy to focus on all that is broken in the world, I aim to put the pieces back together for even for a moment by delivering joy and celebration to those that need it most. And the cocktails don't hurt, either."

For more information please visit www.kaleidoscopeentertainment.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You