Helicline Fine Art to Continue HIRSCHFELD: STROKES OF GENIUS With Original Drawings And Lithographs

Helicline Fine Art is continuing HIRSCHFELD: STROKES OF GENIUS, a glorious celebration of Al Hirschfeld's artwork. Additional works have been added to the exhibition which includes more than six dozen Hirschfeld original drawings and lithographs (all signed and numbered) depicting Broadway, Hollywood, TV, music and comedy.

The exhibition is online now at HeliclineFineArt.com, at their midtown Manhattan gallery by appointment, and arrangements can be made to zoom with specific works.

Hirschfeld's artwork is known for its seemingly simple flowing and elegant lines that capture the essence of performance, the elusive magic of Broadway and Hollywood, with minimal detail. Yet his drawings communicate volumes with each stroke. The legendary artist's pen immortalized generations of stage and screen icons.

Hirschfeld elevated simple caricature to interpretive expressionism, establishing a new visual language for modern art.

His work appeared in major publications for decades, including a 75-year relationship with The New York Times. His distinctive style has become recognizable to generations of art lovers and audiences.

Many beloved stars and iconic images are featured in the exhibition, including: Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Carol Channing, Gwen Verdon, Dinah Shore, Sidney Poitier, Abbott and Costello, Charlie Chaplin, “I Love Lucy,” Cher, Elvis, Sinatra, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Barry Manilow, Beverly Sills, Bob Hope, Bogart & Bacall, Humphrey Bogart, Lauen Bacall, “Cabaret” with Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, Clint Eastwood Duke Ellington, Greta Garbo, Marx Brothers, Katherine Hepburn, Jane Fonda, Jay Leno, Laurel & Hardy, Lena Horne, Looney Tunes, Mae West, Marlene Deitrich, Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke, Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable, “Phantom of the Opera,” Sammy Davis, Shirley MacLaine, Stephen Sondheim, and others.

In 1945, Hirschfeld celebrated the birth of his daughter Nina by placing her name in the background of a drawing. What the artist described as an innocent prank soon became a personal trademark and national obsession, as he began hiding numerous NINA's throughout his drawings for years.