Helen Mirren Will Lead Golda Meir Biopic

Meir was Israel's first and only female prime minister.

Apr. 7, 2021  

Helen Mirren will play Israel's first and only female prime minister, Golda Meir, in an upcoming biopic from Academy Award-winning director Guy Nattiv.

The film focuses on the dramatic and high-stakes decisions that Meir - also known as the "Iron Lady of Israel" - faced during the Yom Kippur War, which followed Egypt, Syria, and Jordan's surprise attack on the Sinai Peninsula and the Golan Heights in 1973, according to Deadline.

Nicholas Martin wrote the script and produces the film.

Helen Mirren has won international recognition for her work on stage, screen and television. For her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen in 2006, she received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, and BAFTA Award for Best Actress.

She was also named Best Actress by virtually every critics organization from Los Angeles to London. In 2014 she was honored with the BAFTA Fellowship for her outstanding career in film. On television she played the title role in Elizabeth I for which she won Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

Her next project is called "The Duke."


