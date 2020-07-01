Heather Headley, George Takei, André De Shields & More Slated for CSC's CLASSIC CONVERSATIONS
Classic Stage Company today announced a new lineup of multiple award-winning participants in the free online version of its signature series Classic Conversations, hosted by John Doyle, featuring eminent actors who are also collaborators of Doyle and CSC.
The new episodes include George Takei (Allegiance, "Star Trek"), who starred in Doyle's CSC production of Pacific Overtures in 2017 (July 16); Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz), who that same year performed in Doyle's staging of As You Like It at CSC (July 23); Emmy nominee Becky Ann Baker ("Girls," Good People), co-star, with husband Dylan Baker, of the Doyle-directed Peer Gynt at CSC in 2016 (July 30); OBIE and Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, Ruined), also featured in the 2017 As You Like It; (August 6); and Tony and Grammy winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Lion King) (appearing August 13), who starred in John Doyle's Tony-winning Broadway revival of The Color Purple in 2016.
Classic Conversations, inaugurated in Winter 2018 with anevent featuring Raúl Esparza, has quickly become a treasured part of CSC's offerings. In response to the COVID-19 shutdown, CSC reimagined Classic Conversations as a digital series with an initial lineup of guests featuring the cast members from Doyle's highly anticipated upcoming production of Assassins, for which CSC will resume production when it is safe to return to the theater. Participant cast members have included Brandon Uranowitz; Will Swenson; Adam Chanler-Berat; Tavi Gevinson; Eddie Cooper; Ethan Slater; Steven Pasquale; Bianca Horn; Wesley Taylor; Andy Grotelueschen; and Brad Giovanine, Katrina Yaukey, Whit K. Lee, and Rob Morrison. Four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Fiddler on the Roof, Passion) rounds out the slate of Assassins cast members tomorrow (Thursday, July 2).
Classic Conversations premiere Thursdays at 6pm on YouTube and
are available to view aterwards on Facebook and Instagram IGTV.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
