He Didn't Throw Away His Shot! Take a Look Back on Michael Luwoye's Journey With HAMILTON

BroadwayWorld announced yesterday that Michael Luwoye will be taking over the title role in Hamilton on Broadway beginning January 2018. Luwoye began his Hamilton journey as an alternate in the Broadway production on July 11, 2016, before going on to become the principal Hamilton on the Angelica tour, beginning March 10, 2017.

Take a look back on Michael's journey with Hamilton!

July 6, 2016 - Luwoye is announced as the new Hamilton alternate on Broadway, following Lin-Manuel Miranda's departure from the show at which time Javier Munoz, the show's alternate at the time, would step into the principal role. At this time, it was announced the Brandon Victor Dixon would be joining the cast as Aaron Burr, as well as Lexi Lawson as Eliza.

September 21, 2016 - Luwoye was in his first digital #Ham4Ham, in which cast members collaborated with people from the New York Deaf Theatre for a signed performance of Cabinet Battle #2.

October 20, 2016 - Luwoye took part in his first #EduHam, a series of Hamilton Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

November 4, 2016 - Luwoye took part in another #EduHam.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

November 24, 2016 - Luwoye joined castmates in the studio to record Hamilton's Carols For a Cure track, "I Can See the Light."

January 5, 2017 - It was announced that Luwoye would be playing Hamilton on the national tour. At this time, the rest of the cast were also announced, including Joshua Henry (Burr) and Rory O'Malley (King George III).

March 23, 2017 - We got our first look at photos of Luwoye as Hamilton! More photos can be found here.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

August 16, 2017 - Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the cast of the national tour of Hamilton in Los Angeles for a #Ham4Ham performance!

August 24, 2017 - The cast of the national tour of Hamilton celebrated their opening night in Los Angeles. Check out more photos from the event here.

Photo Credit: Justin Barbin and Eric Charbonneau

'What Comes Next' for Michael? Be sure to keep your eyes on BroadwayWorld to find out!

Among Luwoye's Off-Broadway credits are Invisible Thread (Second Stage). Regionally, he has taken the stage in Cardboard Piano (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Marley (Center Stage), Witness Uganda (A.R.T.), Tick, tick ... BOOM! (American Theater Group), and The Three Musketeers and Once on This Island (Flat Rock Playhouse). He received B.A. from the University of Alabama in 2013.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

