Harlem School Of The Arts Launches 60th Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration Featuring Grammy-Winning Soprano Latonia Moore

Internationally acclaimed soprano, and two-time Grammy Award-Winner, Latonia Moore will be the featured artist at this year's kick-off celebration of Harlem School of the Arts (HSA), milestone 60th Anniversary. The event will be hosted under the founder's watchful eye in the Hall that bears her name, in the house that she built at 645 St. Nicholas Avenue. This event takes place on February 8th at 6:00 pm and is a lead-up celebration to the organization's annual fundraising Gala in May.

Ms. Moore will take on some of the musical masterpieces that elevated HSA's founder, Dorothy Maynor, herself a soprano, to international stardom, and afforded her one of the most impressive musical careers.

Leading critics have hailed both Ms. Maynor and Ms. Moore for their divine vocal gifts. Both developed their love of music - singing in church and merged their appreciation of gospel music with their command of opera's classic arias.

"This is an exciting moment and a new chapter for this historic institution as it turns 60, and what better way to launch the celebration but with someone as divinely gifted as Ms. Maynor - Latonia Moore," said James C. Horton, President of HSA. "These two women are connected on so many levels. We are honored to have Ms. Moore as a friend of our organization. Having her give of her time and talent leaves us all speechless."

The program is free to all. In addition to Ms. Moore's performance, students from the various departments at HSA (dance, music, theater, media & design) will contribute to making it a uniquely memorable evening.

New York City's premier community arts and youth development institution, the Harlem School of the Arts, the Herb Alpert Center has been uniquely positioned at the intersection of arts, community, education, and social justice, and through the transformational power of the arts, dedicated to bringing equity of opportunity to every student. The institution's reputation for artistic rigor and excellence attracts students of diverse socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds from the five New York City boroughs as well as Westchester County and the tri-state area, which includes Connecticut and New Jersey. HSA's alumni and faculty are counted among the most talented leaders in the arts.

Founded by concert soprano Dorothy Maynor 60 years ago, HSA has enriched the lives of tens of thousands of young people through world-class training in the arts. HSA offers its students the freedom to develop the artist and citizen within themselves in an environment that teaches discipline, stimulates creativity, builds self- confidence, and adds a dimension of beauty to their lives, empowering them to become creative thinkers and innovative leaders of tomorrow.