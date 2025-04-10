Harlem Jazz Series To Welcome Craig Harris & The Harlem Nightsongs Big Band

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 24, 2025, Harlem Jazz Series invites you to experience The Thursday Night Rhythms of Resistance, a bold and electrifying new series at Mount Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church featuring the one and only Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band.

Craig Harris is a trombonist, composer, and bandleader. Seeking an inspired career, he skillfully navigated his musical journey that began when touring with the inimitable Sun Ra, onto a path affirming Craig's place in performance with and among the ranks of creative music's most progressive thought-leaders.