Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

The Color Purple will premiere in theaters on December 25.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie
Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Halle Bailey has co-written a new song for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

The song, titled "Keep It Movin'," is sung by Bailey as Nettie in the film, along with Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who plays young Celie. The Little Mermaid star worked on the song with Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney and Morten Ristorp.

"Keep It Movin'" is being one of two songs from the film being submitted by Warner Brothers for the Best Original Song race this season. The other song has yet to be announced.

The Color Purple tracks will join Wonka's "A World of Your Own," a new song sung by Timothée Chalamet, in the race. Warner Brothers is also submitting multiple songs from Barbie, by artists like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Variety reports.

Industry screenings for The Color Purple will begin this week, ahead of the film's official premiere on December 25.

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film also stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures



RELATED STORIES

1
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now Photo
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now

Get ready to be swept away by the newly reimagined movie musical version of The Color Purple, starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. To make things even better, Fandango’s “Gift a Ticket” offering for the movie was selected by the film’s producer Oprah Winfrey as one of Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things Holiday Gifts List. 

2
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Photo
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer

A new trailer for the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released. Watch Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and the star-studded cast in the new video now! The film is produced by produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and more.

3
Photo: Check Out a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Poster Photo
Photo: Check Out a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Poster

A new poster for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been revealed featuring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King'). Check out the photo of the poster now!

4
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Photo
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette

The video featurette offers a brand-new look at scenes from the film, including a first look at Ciara as Nettie and John Baptiste as Grady. Led by Oprah, Winfrey the featurette also includes interviews with the film's stars, like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month
Texas Tribute to Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest ArtistsTexas Tribute to Randy Travis Announces Additional Guest Artists
Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024Kathy Griffin Announces New Tour Dates; 'My Life on the PTSD List' Launches In 2024
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' to Kick Off in February 2024Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' to Kick Off in February 2024

Videos

Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights of Danny and Lucy DeVito in I NEED THAT on Broadway
Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP! Video
Jasmine Amy Rogers Performs 'Where I Wanna Be' From BOOP!
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You