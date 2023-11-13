Halle Bailey Co-Wrote a New Song For THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Halle Bailey has co-written a new song for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

The song, titled "Keep It Movin'," is sung by Bailey as Nettie in the film, along with Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, who plays young Celie. The Little Mermaid star worked on the song with Denisia Andrews, Brittany Coney and Morten Ristorp.

"Keep It Movin'" is being one of two songs from the film being submitted by Warner Brothers for the Best Original Song race this season. The other song has yet to be announced.

The Color Purple tracks will join Wonka's "A World of Your Own," a new song sung by Timothée Chalamet, in the race. Warner Brothers is also submitting multiple songs from Barbie, by artists like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Variety reports.

Industry screenings for The Color Purple will begin this week, ahead of the film's official premiere on December 25.

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film also stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, and more.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures