Haiden Pederson Owes Everything to Musical Theatre, Especially Her Self Worth and Joy - Next on Stage

Haiden Pederson is singing for the National Indian Child Care Association!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Haiden Pederson shares more about her charity, the Broadway musical that brought her to tears, and a memory from an outdoor theatre production that has stuck with her!

Check out all of Haiden's performances HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I've been trying to find a lot of high caliber performance opportunities since the start of the pandemic since my town doesn't have any theatre going on at the moment, and I remembered how much fun it was to watch last season, so I thought why not!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre is something that saved me from a really dark time in my life, I owe me being here today because of it. Every single performance that I give, no matter the song, is an ode to it giving me self worth and joy every single day.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

In an outdoor theatre production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, I happened to look up to the sky on the line "wish upon the moon" and in my view was a full moon; it was a very cathartic experience for me and really was the moment I decided I wanted to pursue musical theatre as a career.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the National Indian Child Care Association as my charity. Living in North Dakota these past few years has made me realize how underrepresented and ignored Native Americans are in our country, and that a lot of the children specifically are put in situations that they can never get out of. NICC's foundation supports advocacy for child care within reservations all over the country, such as school supplies, getting them their next meals, or helping them out of dangerous living situations.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

My first ever Broadway show was Miss Saigon revival just a few weeks before they closed on Broadway. It was my first glimpse at professional theatre and I quite literally did not stop crying from "The Movie in My Mind" til the end of the show.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Planning my college auditions for a BFA in Musical Theatre, continuing to be working as a barista at Starbucks, and competing in Next on Stage!

Give a shoutout!

I would LOVE to give a shoutout to Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park, Dakota Stage Ltd., Legacy High School, and Bismarck State College: all theatres or people who've worked there that have helped me flourish is my dreams to be a performer. I can't thank you all enough, and you've never gone unnoticed in my life!

