HOLD ON TO ME DARLING Starring Adam Driver Launches Digital Lottery & Cancellation Line

The TodayTix digital lottery policy and digital cancellation line for Hold on to Me Darling starring Adam Driver has been announced ahead of the production's official opening night on Wednesday, October 16th at The Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street).

Hold on to Me Darling has partnered with TodayTix to offer $40 Lottery tickets exclusively on the TodayTix app. The Lottery will open for entries at 12AM each Sunday, and entrants will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win up to two tickets for the upcoming week of performances. The Lottery will close for entries at 1PM the day prior to the performance, and winners will be drawn after the lottery closes for a given performance closes.

Hold on to Me Darling will also offer a Digital Cancellation Line exclusively on the TodayTix app. Same-day tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis. The cancellation line starts at 4pm and concludes at 6pm.

On learning of his mother's death, country music icon Strings McCrane (Driver) finds himself in an existential tailspin. The only way out, he decides, is to abandon superstardom in favor of the simple life, so he moves back to his hometown in Tennessee. The simple life turns out to be anything but simple in this brilliantly observed tragicomedy, as the consequences of Strings's success and mind-bending effects of his fame prove all but impossible to outrun.

Joining Driver as Strings McCrane are Heather Burns as Nancy, Adelaide Clemens as Essie, Keith Nobbs as Jimmy, CJ Wilson as Duke, and Frank Wood as Mitch.

The creative team for Hold on to Me Darling will include Walt Spangler (scenic design), Suttirat Larlab and Lizzie Donelan (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), and David Van Tiegham (sound design). Casting is by Telsey Casting, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as General Manager.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes