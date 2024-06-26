HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES to Launch International Tour in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tectonic Theater Project's Here There Are Blueberries will play its final performance at New York Theatre Workshop on Sunday, June 30, 2024 after two extensions. Co-written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich and conceived and directed by Kaufman, Here There Are Blueberries was named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, the focus of a top-rated CBS “60 Minutes” piece by Anderson Cooper, and became the highest-grossing production in the 45 year history of New York Theatre Workshop during its celebrated limited engagement. An international tour is set to launch in 2025 with engagements in London, Germany, Australia, Spain, Italy and cities to be announced across the United States. More information will be announced soon.

“We are immensely proud of the overwhelmingly positive reception Here There Are Blueberries has received during our engagement at New York Theatre Workshop. Tectonic Theater Project, along with our producing partners Brian and Dayna Lee and Sonia Friedman Productions, are committed now more than ever to sharing the impactful message of our play with larger audiences here in New York City, throughout the United States, and around the globe,” said Matt Joslyn, Executive Director of Tectonic Theater Project.

“I am grateful to the passionate and exceptionally talented team at New York Theatre Workshop for the opportunity to collaborate and introduce our play to NYC audiences,” said Moisés Kaufman. “And we are thrilled at the reception the play has gotten there.”

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The New York Theatre Workshop cast of Here There Are Blueberries includes scott barrow, Nemuna Ceesay, Tony Award nominee Kathleen Chalfant, Noah Keyishian, Jonathan Raviv, Sam Reeder, Erika Rose, Anna Shafer, Elizabeth Stahlmann, Charlie Thurston, and Grant James Varjas.

The world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries was produced in 2022 by La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, California (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director) where it was named one of the Best Plays of 2022 by the Los Angeles Times. The play was awarded the Theater J Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize and was nominated for seven Helen Hayes Awards, winning two for Outstanding Director of a Play (Moisés Kaufman) and Outstanding Media/Projection Design (David Bengali) for its 2023 production at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

The design team of Here There Are Blueberries features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony Award nominee David Lander, sound design by Bobby McElver, and projection design by David Bengali. Ann James serves as Intimacy Coordinator & Sensitivity Specialist, with Amy Marie Seidel as Associate Director & Dramaturg and Jacob Russell as Stage Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, TBD Casting.

Here There Are Blueberries is a co-production between New York Theatre Workshop and Tectonic Theater Project in partnership with Brian and Dayna Lee and Sonia Friedman Productions.