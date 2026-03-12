HERE Arts Center to Honor Jennifer Suh Whitfield and Heather Christian at 32nd Annual Gala

HERE Arts Center, a cornerstone of New York City's downtown theatre community for over three decades, will present its 32nd Annual Gala on Monday, June 1 starting at 6pm at HERE Arts Center. The evening celebrates the organization's storied history while looking toward a new era under the collaborative leadership of Co-Directors Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, and Lanxing Fu.

The gala will honor two pivotal figures in the HERE community: Jennifer Suh Whitfield (HERE Board Chair) will be recognized with the HEREmanitarian Award for her visionary leadership and commitment to NYC's cultural ecosystem, and Heather Christian (MacArthur Fellow and former HERE Artist) will receive the Avant Guardian Award for her groundbreaking contributions to music-theater.

"This year's gala will be a beautiful reflection of our artistic and relational ethos at HERE," said HERE Co-Director's Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, and Lanxing Fu. "Honoring Heather and Jennifer allows us to spotlight the bold, heart-centered artistry and stewardship required to keep independent multidisciplinary performing arts thriving in New York City and beyond."

The evening will feature special performances by genre-breaking artists Machine Dazzle, Heather Christian, and more surprise performances to be announced. Following the performances and awards ceremony, the celebration continues with the Bioluminescence After Party. Beginning at 9pm, the immersive celebration will feature an open bar, desserts, and dancing.

HERE's gala serves as a vital fundraiser for year-round programming. Ticket tiers begin at $50 for the Bioluminescence After Party, with full gala tickets available for donors and supporters at https://givebutter.com/c/HEREdive2026.