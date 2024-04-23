Video: Inside Opening Night of HELL'S KITCHEN with Alicia Keys and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"The show is about 17-year-old Ali, who is looking for her way and feeling rebellious and trying to find where she belongs, while being raised by an overprotective single mother. I want all of these young girls to see themselves [in this character]. I want young people to be able to come to this show and feel like it belongs to them. I want veterans to be able to say that this is so special," said Alicia Keys on Saturday, April 20.

Keys had a lot to feel special about over the weekend when Hell's Kitchen officially opened on Broadway. The new musical, conceived by Keys, has music and lyrics by Keys, and book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. The show also features music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.

In this video, watch as the whole cast and creative team walk the red carpet before the curtain went up!

