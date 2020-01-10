HEART SQUARED Unveiled as the Twelfth Winner of the Times Square Valentine Heart Design Competition

Times Square Arts, the largest public platform for contemporary performance and visual arts, and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum are pleased to unveil "Heart Squared," this year's winning Times Square Valentine Heart designed by MODU and Eric Forman Studio on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:30AM on Duffy Square (Broadway/7Th Ave and 46th Street).



Tilted in various directions within a steel frame that evokes the outline of an anatomic heart, the 125 mirrors of Heart Squared transform the spectacle of Times Square into kaleidoscopic images of people, buildings, and brightly-lit billboards. While the position of each mirror seems random, the designers developed a specialized technique to calculate the specific angles in order to hide a playful surprise. As viewers move around the structure towards a special marked location, those hundreds of reflections suddenly coalesce, revealing a pixel heart of urban life surrounded by a field of mirrored sky.



The sculpture will be free and open to the public through the month of February. Visitors can follow the conversation on social media using #HeartTSq. More information about the project is available at tsq.org/heartsquared.



WHAT

2020 Times Square Valentine Heart Unveiling - Heart Squared



WHEN

Thursday, January 30, 2020

11:30AM



WHERE

Duffy Square, Broadway/7th Ave and 46th Street, Times Square



Times Square Arts, the public art program of the Times Square Alliance, collaborates with contemporary artists and cultural institutions to experiment and engage with one of the world's most iconic urban places. Through the Square's electronic billboards, public plazas, vacant areas and popular venues, and the Alliance's own online landscape, Times Square Arts invites leading contemporary creators to help the public see Times Square in new ways. Times Square has always been a place of risk, innovation and creativity, and the Arts Program ensures these qualities remain central to the district's unique identity. Generous support of Times Square Arts is provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts; the Rockefeller Brothers Fund; the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Additional support for Midnight Moment is provided by the New York State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Times Square Advertising Coalition. Visit TSq.org/Arts for more information. Follow us on Instagram at @TSqArts.





