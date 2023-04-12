HARRY POTTER Television Series in the Works at Max Streaming Service

Max has ordered an original "Harry Potter" scripted television series.

The live-action, decade-spanning series was confirmed during Warner Bros. Discovery's unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Max merges HBO Max and Discovery+.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the "Harry Potter" book series. From Warner Bros. Television, the new Max Original series will be available on Max in (US) and globally once produced.

The stories from each of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years.

Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

The series will come from Max in association with Brontë Film and TV, and Warner Bros. Television. It will be executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts. David Heyman is currently in talks to executive produce.

The Wizarding World can currently be found on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

From page to stage to screen, the magic is real at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, which begins 19 years after the events of The Deathly Hollows. The entirety of the Lyric Theatre has been transfigured to immerse you in this magical world where epic duels, extraordinary spells and beloved characters come to life.

Filled with unprecedented stage magic and thrilling storytelling, this Tony Award-winning show, Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, is a unforgettable experience unlike anything else you will ever see.