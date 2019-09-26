HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Feature at New York Comic Con

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be featured at this year's New York Comic Con from October 3 to 6, 2019 with a booth and panel.

On Thursday, October 3rd at 1pm at the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center (311 West 34th Street), panel audiences can join members of the cast and creative team of the record-breaking stage production as they come together to take a behind-the-scenes look at the "wildly imaginative continuation of J.K. Rowling's wizardry saga" (The Hollywood Reporter). Moderated by James Snyder, who currently plays the title role on Broadway, the panel will feature never before seen photos, videos, and live performances, pulling back the curtain to reveal what goes in to bringing the magic of the Wizarding World to life on stage, eight shows a week.

The production's booth, on display all four days at #1736 on the Show Floor on Level 3 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, will feature Tony Award winner Christine Jones' set model for the Broadway production and exclusive content featured in the forthcoming book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey which will be released by Scholastic in the US on November 5, 2019. There will also be a photo booth where fans can show their Hogwarts House pride by posing with Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin banners. Tickets to the Broadway production will be available for purchase on-site, as well as merchandise from the show, including the Cursed Child replica of Harry Potter's wand and custom house t-shirts.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

