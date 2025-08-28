HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Become 3rd Longest Running Play of All Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, September 1st, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make history when it celebrates 2,328 performances and surpasses Abie's Irish Rose (1922 - 1927) to become the 3rd longest running Broadway play of all time. The other longest plays are Life with Father (1939-1947) and Tobacco Road (1933 - 1941). Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to cast its spell at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre (214 W 43rd St, NYC).

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $430 million total sales and over 3.5 million tickets sold. Now the longest running play in the modern era, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018.

As recently announced, this fall original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton makes his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child when he returns to the role of “Draco Malfoy” from November 11, 2025 to May 10, 2026 only.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.