HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Host Draco Malfoy Look-Alike Contest

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will host a special “Draco Malfoy” look-alike contest for theatergoers on Halloween in celebration of original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton joining the company this fall.

Theatergoers who buy tickets for the Friday, October 31st performance and arrive dressed as Harry’s Slytherin nemesis will be entered into a look-alike contest. Lobby doors at the Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, NYC) open early at 5:30pm for the first 200 people in line dressed as “Draco Malfoy” to enter the building and be greet by a very special guest. Regardless of what time they arrive, all attendees at the October 31st performance will be eligible to enter the contest so wear your Draco-best no matter what!

A winner of the contest will be judged on and announced at a later date to win a special one-of-a-kind prize.

Tom Felton will play a limited 26-week engagement as “Draco Malfoy” from November 11, 2025 to May 10, 2026 only. Tickets are now on sale at www.HarryPotterBroadway.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. It’s now the 3rd longest running Broadway play of all time. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

It’s time to believe in magic again. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.