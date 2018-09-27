HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases Over 100,000 Tickets Today

Over 100,000 tickets at all price points will be released on today at 11:00 AM ET for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the fully renovated Lyric Theatre (214 West 43rd Street, New York, NY). This further block of tickets is for performances through June 9, 2019 at all price points starting from $40.

Those wishing to purchase tickets should visit the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com and join the 'Virtual Waiting Room' at any time between 10:30 AM and 11:00 AM ET today. When tickets are released at 11:00 AM ET, everyone in the 'Virtual Waiting Room' will be randomly assigned a place in the queue for the opportunity to purchase tickets. The randomization of the queue allows the purchase of tickets to be as fair as possible and provides protection against bots. These tickets will not require an Access Code to purchase.

The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won 25 major awards this season with six Tony Awards including Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London where it continues to play to sold out houses. It officially opened on Broadway on April 22, 2018. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will premiere in Australia at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in January 2019; on the US West Coast at San Francisco's Curran in fall of 2019; and, in Germany at Hamburg's Mehr!-Theater am Großmarkt in spring of 2020.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company have reunited on stage for the Broadway production: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy). They are joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, James Brown III, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Scott Drummond, Zoe Feigelson, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Jack Hatcher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Landon Maas, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Nathan Salstone, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, Brooklyn Shuck, John Skelley, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters.

Mr. Boyle, Mr. Clemmett, Ms. Dumezweni, Ms. Miller, Mr. Parker, Mr. Price and Mr. Thornley are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

