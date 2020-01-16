HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Cast Joins BroadwayCon Lineup for MainStage Spotlight Session

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has joined the Broadway 2020 lineup for an exclusive MainStage Spotlight Session on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The panel will feature James Snyder (Harry Potter), Jenny Jules (Hermione Granger), Matt Mueller (Ron Weasley), Jonno Roberts (Draco Malfoy), Diane Davis (Ginny Potter), Nicholas Podany (Albus Potter), Bubba Weiler (Scorpius Malfoy), and Nadia Brown (Rose Granger-Weasley) in conversation with moderator Melissa Anelli, CEO of Mischief Management and Co-Founder of BroadwayCon. Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

Following the Spotlight Session, BroadwayCon will also host an attendee-led meetup for fans of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Event attendees will also be able to see select pieces from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's creation, including the set model, in the BroadwayCon Museum, open all weekend.

BroadwayCon gives fans and professionals an experience like no other, the chance to get a look behind the curtain at some of their favorite Broadway shows. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded new play in theatre history, winning 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule and the special guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.



It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.



For more information, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You