HARLEM JAZZ SERIES Reveals September 2025 Lineup

The Harlem Jazz Series will present an electrifying September lineup at Mt. Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church (15 Mount Morris Park West, New York, NY). Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m., with tickets priced at $25.

The series, part of “The Thursday Night Rhythms of Resistance” program launched in April 2025, features Craig Harris & the Harlem Nightsongs Big Band every Thursday evening. Harris and his ensemble bring bold, soul-stirring music that celebrates jazz as both an artistic tradition and a force for community and change.

Friday, September 5 – Steve Swell

Acclaimed trombonist, composer, and educator Steve Swell kicks off the month with a performance that spans his journey from Broadway orchestras to collaborations with avant-garde jazz icons. His leadership in ensembles such as Slammin’ the Infinite, Fire Into Music, and the NOW Ensemble has cemented his place among jazz’s most inventive voices.

Friday, September 12 – Jorge Sylvester

Trailblazing Panamanian saxophonist Jorge Sylvester brings his Afro-Caribbean–infused, genre-defying sound to the Harlem Jazz Series. Known for his work with the ConceptualMotion Orchestra and the Sylvester/McCarthy Duo, Sylvester continues to push the boundaries of modern jazz composition and improvisation.

Friday, September 19 – Curtis Nowasad

Drummer, composer, and bandleader Curtis Nowasad offers an evening of deep groove and fearless improvisation. Blending tradition with forward-looking creativity, Nowasad’s music reflects his commitment to both the jazz lineage and social consciousness.

Friday, September 26 – Amina Figarova

Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Amina Figarova closes out the month. Born in Baku, Azerbaijan, Figarova’s musical journey has taken her from classical training to jazz’s global stages. Her poignant works, including September Suite and Blue Whisper, were inspired by her personal experience during the September 11 attacks in New York City.