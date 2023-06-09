HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park to Begin Performances Tomorrow

The production had canceled its first two previews due to the bad air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

The Public Theater's upcoming production of Shakespeare in the Park's Hamlet, which had canceled its first two previews due to the bad air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada, will begin performances tomorrow, Saturday, June 10 at 8pm ET. 

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, HAMLET will run at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park through Sunday, August 6 with an official opening on Wednesday, June 28.

The complete cast of HAMLET includes Ato Blankson-Wood (Hamlet), Mikhail Calliste (Player), Liam Craig (Understudy), Brandon Gill (Guildenstern/Opening Vocalist), Safiya Harris (Gentlewoman/Ensemble), Lauryn Hayes (Player), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Osric/Priest), Greg Hildreth (Gravedigger), LaWanda Hopkins (Player), Jaylon Jamal (Ensemble), Trí Lê (Barnardo/Ensemble), Colby Lewis (First Player/Opening Vocalist), Cornelius McMoyler (Gravedigger’s Assistant/Ensemble), Warner Miller (Horatio), Daniel Pearce (Polonius), Solea Pfeiffer (Ophelia), Nick Rehberger (Laertes), Laughton Royce (Messenger/Ensemble), Lance Alexander Smith (Marcellus/Opening Vocalist/Ensemble), John Douglas Thompson (Claudius), Lorraine Toussaint (Gertrude), Myxolydia Tyler (Understudy), William Oliver Watkins (Understudy), Lark White (Sailor/Ensemble), Mitchell Winter (Rosencrantz), and Bryce Michael Wood (Understudy).



Recommended For You