HAMILTON's Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker Will Host 2022 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors

The Arthur Miller Foundation’s annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors is set for November 14, 2022 in New York City.

Oct. 20, 2022  

The Arthur Miller Foundation's annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors is set for November 14, 2022 in New York City and will be hosted by Broadway artists Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma!) and Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton). The evening will celebrate the power of public school theater education and honor those who have made significant contributions to arts and culture in their own way. Arthur Miller Foundation Executive Director Jaime Hastings will produce the event alongside Artistic Director Paul Canaan (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) and Music Director Julie McBride (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Head Over Heels). The night will feature the songs of Stephen Sondheim, including performances by notable artists and a special appearance by New York City public school students.

Nik and Sasha previously hosted The Chaos Twins, which streamed right here at BroadwayWorld.

Three generations of student/teacher playwrights will receive the Arthur Miller Foundation Legacy Award, celebrating extraordinary women who have carved out a legacy in American theater: Pulitzer Prize Winner, Paula Vogel, her former student and fellow Pulitzer Prize Winner, Lynn Nottage, and their former student and Tony Award Nominee, Christina Anderson. AMF will also honor leading international publisher, Penguin Random House, with the Arthur Miller Foundation Arts & Culture Award, and Linda Ames Key, an exemplary NYC public school theater teacher, with the Arthur Miller Foundation Excellence in Arts Education Award.

About the Arthur Miller Foundation

The Arthur Miller Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Rebecca Miller to honor her father's legacy and New York City public school education. AMF increases equity and access to quality theater education for public school students by supporting teachers with certification, mentorship, and resources to build sustainable theater programs.

The Arthur Miller Foundation Honors is the organization's preeminent annual benefit event that raises crucial funds for Arthur Miller Foundation Theater Education Programs in partnership with the New York City Department of Education, The City College of New York, and Bridgeport Public Schools.

For more information on the Arthur Miller Foundation, please visit https://arthurmillerfoundation.org/



