HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION Moves Up Closing Date in Chicago to 8/25

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will conclude its 5-month residency on August 25. Inspired by the revolutionary musical, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION takes visitors deeper into the life and times of founding father Alexander Hamilton, the American Revolution and the creation of the United States of America. HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION opened in Chicago on Northerly Island on April 27 and had previously been set to close on September 8.

The early end date of HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION is precipitated by numerous, unrelated events on Northerly Island during the final weeks of summer that would complicate access to THE EXHIBITION and compromise the customer experience. Conflicting events on the Museum Campus and Northerly Island include a Chicago Bears game on August 29 and the North Coast Music Festival August 30 - September 1.

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION is comprised of 18 richly-detailed galleries featuring interactive games, and dynamic installations that depict key Revolutionary War figures and events, starting with Hamilton's childhood in St. Croix to his fateful duel with Aaron Burr in 1804. THE EXHIBITION is underscored by a brand-new 27-piece orchestral recording of the music from HAMILTON.

Tickets will be automatically refunded from Ticketmaster or other points of purchase for patrons holding tickets to THE EXHIBITION from August 26 to September 8.

For EXHIBITION hours and more information about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, visit www.HamiltonExhibition.com.

It was previously announced the musical HAMILTON will conclude its more than three year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) on January 5, 2020. Chicago was the first city outside New York where HAMILTON opened; the production began performances on September 27, 2016 at what was then The PrivateBank Theatre.





