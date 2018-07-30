HAMILTON Cast Will Host New York State Voter Registration At Richard Rodgers Theatre

Don't throw away your shot...to vote! New York State voter registration will be conducted by members of the cast of Hamilton on Saturday, August 4 from 5:15 to 7:15 PM in front of the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 W. 46 St. NYC).

New York State and Local Primaries will be held on September 13 with the deadline to register being August 19. Members of the cast who participate in the registration will have previously been trained by voter registration volunteers from the Hispanic Federation, an organization providing community services to the Hispanic community in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The show's producer Jeffrey Seller remarks, "Voting honors our democracy; honors our founding fathers; and honors the spirit of our show. We want to do our part to help all citizens participate in an election that will deeply affect the direction of our country."

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton's score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway -- the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

