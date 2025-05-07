HAMILTON Cast Recording Makes History with 500 Weeks on Billboard 200

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The original cast recording of Broadway's Hamilton has broken another record. As of this past week, the album has become the first original cast album to hit 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, according to a report. The album with the second-longest run on the Billboard 200 was My Fair Lady, having spent 480 weeks on the chart.

Hamilton's recording has achieved a slew of accolades since its original release. Last month, the album was selected to join the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, a selection that also includes the original recordings of Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, and Sweeney Todd.

In 2023, it became the first Broadway cast recording to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. The recording achieved the largest first-week sales for a digital cast album and is the highest-charting cast album since 1963. It first debuted at Number 12 in October of 2015, making it the highest debut in more than 50 years at the time. It went on to peak at Number 2 in July of 2020. It was also the highest-selling Broadway cast album of 2015 and peaked at number one on Billboard's Rap Albums chart.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton stars the musical's original cast members: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff. The ensemble features Jon Rua, Thayne Jasperson, Sydney James Harcourt, Ephraim Sykes, Ariana DeBose, and Sasha Hutchings. The musicians on the album are Alex Lacamoire, Kurt Crowley, Andres Forero, Robin Macatangay, Richard Hammond, Benny Reiner, Jonathan Dinklage, Erin Benim Mayland, Anja Wood, Mario Gotoh, and Laura Sherman.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.