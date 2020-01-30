HADESTOWN Star Reeve Carney Begins Green Room 42 Spring Residency Next Month

Reeve Carney, Grammy Award-winning star of Broadway's Hadestown, will launch his spring residency at The Green Room 42 in NYC on Sunday, February 2 at 9:30 PM.

Returning to the club after a string of sold-out solo concerts over the last two years, Reeve will highlight original songs from his five-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted.

He will also perform on March 8 with additional dates to be added.

Hadestown - Anaïs Mitchell's new musical directed by Rachel Chavkin, currently in performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre - won the 2020 Grammy Award for "Best Musical Theater Album," which included an award for Reeve as well. The show is also the winner of 8 Tony Awards, including "Best Musical." Reeve was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for "Outstanding Actor in a Musical" and two Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including "Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical."

REEVE CARNEY originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2's Bono and The Edge-not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he'd worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime's buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, "Penny Dreadful," in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve's latest album, Youth is Wasted, was recorded primarily in his New York apartment. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College- Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.

