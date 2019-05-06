HADESTOWN Releases New Block of Tickets Through January 5, 2020

Hadestown has announced that a new block of tickets are on sale now!

Tickets are now on sale through January 5, 2020 at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 877 250 2929, or at the Walter Kerr Theatre box office (219 West 48th Street).

Additionally, for the week ending Sunday, May 5, Hadestown grossed a production best $1,055,456 with every performance playing to standing room only capacity.

Hadestown is the acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter and now two-time Tony Award nominee Anaïs Mitchell, developed with innovative director and 2019 Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin,

In addition to Hadestown's 14 Tony Award nominations, the show has received 12 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, seven Drama Desk Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations, and three Chita Rivera Award nominations, making it the most nominated show of the season.

The show is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The Workers Chorus is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full cast includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping, ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team for Broadway features Drama Desk Award nominee Rachel Hauck (set design), three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), three-time Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

Hadestown is produced on Broadway by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater's 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London's National Theatre prior to Broadway. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The show's Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released digitally on Friday, June 7. Additionally, the recording will be available as a double-CD with a release date to be announced. The Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording will be produced by David Lai and Sicakfoose who previously produced the beloved 2017 live recording from the show's run at New York Theatre Workshop. To date, the live recording has been streamed an astounding 14.5 million times according to Nielsen SoundScan.





