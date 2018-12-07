HADESTOWN On Broadway Announces Exclusive Fan Presale

The exclusive fan pre-sale for tickets to the Broadway premiere of Hadestown, the new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, developed with visionary director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin, begins Wednesday, December 12 at 10 AM with the general on sale commencing Saturday, December 15 at 12:01 AM through Ticketmaster.com or by calling (877) 250-2929

To sign up for access to the pre-sale and receive additional news on Hadestown, please visit www.hadestown.com.

As previously announced, Hadestown will begin previews Friday, March 22 ahead of a Wednesday, April 17 official opening night. Casting and group sales information for the Broadway production will be announced shortly.

Hadestown originated in 2006 as Mitchell's community theater project that traveled Vermont before gaining a cult following when she turned the songs into an acclaimed album which was called "far and away one of the best records of 2010" (Sunday Times of London). In 2013, Mitchell saw Chavkin's celebrated Off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, and knew she had found her artistic partner. Together, the two women have transformed Hadestown into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop before receiving its Canadian premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre in 2017. The National Theatre provided further development to Hadestown in London and the show is currently playing at the National's Olivier Theatre through Saturday, January 26, 2019, before it's eagerly anticipated Broadway debut.

Hadestown follows two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites audiences on an epic journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit nature against industry, faith against doubt, and love against fear. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is produced by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy and the creative team for Broadway features Drama Desk Award nominee Rachel Hauck (set design), three-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Bessie Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Liam Robinson (music direction and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), and Stewart/Whitley (casting).

Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Hadestown live original cast recording is available in stores and digitally. For more information on where to get the album and to sign up for email updates for Hadestown, please visit http://www.hadestown.com/.

