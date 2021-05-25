HADESTOWN Band Announces Diversity Initiative

Click Here for More Articles on HADESTOWN

The fantastic band from the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown has announced an initiative to diversify its ranks when the show returns.

In an effort to open opportunities to BIPOC and female-identifying musicians, the Hadestown band has pledged to appoint a minimum of two people of color (at least one of whom will be Black/African American) and two self-identifying women per five musicians in its substitute pool.

The band is encouraging other orchestras on Broadway to adopt the same practice, as well as encouraging music coordinators to hire at least 50% BIPOC candidates as chairholders going forward.

Check out their full statement here:

The Tony Award-winning hit musical will return on September 2, 2021 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Hadestown is written by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.