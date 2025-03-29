Video: Alternative Rock Band Guster Surprises Audience with FINN at Kennedy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 28, 2025, Guster, an alternative rock band from Massachusetts, was performing with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. This follows Trump's take over of the Kennedy Center as the board chair.

While on stage, they said, "As the new administration has made abundantly clear Finn's themes of inclusivity, love, and self-acceptance aren't going to be welcome in this building while they are in control. So tonight, our band is here to say our stage is your stage, we are your allies, we stand with the LGBTQ community, we stand with the community, and we want you to sing with us." The cast of Finn then came on stage to sing "Hard Times" with the band.

Once the cast of Finn was on stage, a roar of applause came from the audience. Following the performance was a standing ovation as well.

Finn was originally set to embark on tour produced by the Kennedy Center, but the tour was recently cancelled prior to Trump's appointment as board chair. The musical premiered at the Kennedy Center in 2024. The children's musical was then performed at Town Hall on March 17, 2025 after the cancellation of the tour.

About FINN

Finn has never felt like he fits in with the other sharks in his pack. Everyone else is so aggressive, stoic, and…gray. When a chance encounter introduces Finn to the brilliantly expressive world of the coral reef, a world filled with song, dance, and color, Finn discovers that he might just be a fish at heart.