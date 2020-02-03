Guitar Mash Brings “Urban Campfire: Queens” to Flushing Town Hall

On Friday, February 7, Guitar Mash and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment will bring an audience as diverse as Queens itself to "mash" with some of the music industry's most acclaimed guitarists and singer/songwriters when Flushing Town Hall hosts the first-ever NYC Urban Campfire: QUEENS.

Guitar Mash Urban Campfire breaks down the wall between stage and audience. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to bring their guitars, other stringed instruments, their voices and energy to perform along with the evening's featured talent. The concert will be led by Guitar Mash's Artistic Director, Mark Stewart (Musical Director with Paul Simon since 1998) and his special guest, Carlos Alomar (known for his work with David Bowie) and will also feature renowned artists and singer-songwriters sharing the songs and stories that shaped them.

At every Urban Campfire, Guitar Mash projects lyrics and chords for easy follow-along, and "Chord Coaches" help attendees to get seated and tune up. A chord warm-up will take place at 7 PM for attendees who want a little extra time, and a limited number of loaner guitars will be available for those who need to borrow one, courtesy of Recording King.

The eclectic set-list will include:

"Cheap Thrills"- Sia

"Cheated Hearts"- Yeah Yeah Yeahs

"Gracias a la Vida"- Violeta Parra

"I'll Stand By You"- The Pretenders

"Imagine/Imagina"- John Lennon

"I Wanna Be Sedated"- The Ramones

"Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard"- Paul Simon

"Rebel Rebel"- David Bowie

"Sal a Caminar"- Roy Brown

"Uptown Funk"- Bruno Mars

"Volver a los 17"- Violeta Parra

"Zombie"- The Cranberries

The Spotify playlist featuring all of the songs plus a link to the charts can be found here.

The extraordinary lineup of musicians represents cultures from Mexico, Argentina, Iran and Puerto Rico, presenting songs that reflect their native cultures, as well as the blues, folk, and rock traditions of America.

Hint and Fishman are official sponsors of Guitar Mash, and media support for the NYC Urban Campfire: Queens is provided by WFUV. With thanks to cultural consultant Claudia Norman.

"This will be an extraordinary, interactive event that illustrates our core mission, to provide global arts to our global community," says Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director at Flushing Town Hall. "We savor every opportunity to engage audiences of all ages, and I encourage everyone - from novices to professionals, and even those who just want to be surrounded by great music - to bring their guitars or other string instruments or just enjoy this communal experience. We are thrilled to welcome Guitar Mash to Queens!"

This event is supported in part by the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment

"Urban Campfire offers music enthusiasts throughout the five boroughs the opportunity to come together with professional musicians to play and enjoy music from a variety of backgrounds and genres. We are proud to support this interactive forum that gives New Yorkers direct access to the diverse talent pool of NYC's thriving music community," said NYC Commissioner of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo.

"We are so grateful to the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment for making it possible for Guitar Mash to reach new communities and thrilled to be coming to the historic Flushing Town Hall in the most diverse borough in the City," says Guitar Mash Founder and Executive Producer Rebecca Weller. "Our mission is to connect people of all ages, backgrounds and musical abilities through singing, playing and sharing stories - transcending our egos and all our differences."

The Urban Campfire was founded by the Executive Producer, Rebecca Weller and the Artistic Director, Mark Stewart, who also serves as Paul Simon's long-time music director and is a founding member of the Bang on a Can All-Stars. Weller is a veteran producer and social entrepreneur who founded groundbreaking participatory programs including Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing and Harmony in the Kitchen.

Guitar Mash has enjoyed steady success since it launched the original New York City Urban Campfire in 2012, establishing an annual Nashville Urban Campfire in 2018 and initiating a free monthly songwriting circle for teens. For the third consecutive year they have joined with the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment to bring musical events to people all over NYC. Learn more about Guitar Mash at guitarmash.org. The NYC Urban Campfire: QUEENS will feature:

You can purchase affordable tickets-only $10 for Non-Members, or $8 for Members and Students-to the event here, or by visiting www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222. In 2020, Flushing Town Hall will continue to open its doors to teenagers for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-olds (whether members or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free.

Flushing Town Hall can be reached by car, bus, and subway. It is located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd., in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and people with limited mobility is available.





