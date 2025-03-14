Gregory Maguire's WICKED Receives New Graphic Novel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wicked mania continues, only now in a slightly different form. Earlier this week, HarperCollins released Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part 1, a new way to experience the novel that inspired the hit Broadway musical and two-part film adaptation. The graphic novel is adapted from the original Gregory Maguire novel by Scott Hampton, who also provides the full-color illustrations. The release date for Part 2 of the graphic novel is to be announced. Purchase the book here and take a look at the cover below!

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West was first published in 1995 and was made into a global phenomenon of a musical in 2003. Maguire followed up the novel with several sequels, including Son of a Witch, A Lion Among Men, and Out of Oz. Last December, during the film's theatrical run, the novel reached #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list for the week of December 15, a prestigious honor for a book title. Next week, a new prequel novel to the original series will also hit shelves, serving as an origin story to the young Elphaba.

In addition to the standard paperback, the book is now available to read in multiple formats, including a deluxe hardback edition, featuring green stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil-stamped cover.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home and will be available to stream on Peacock beginning March 21.