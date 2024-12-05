WICKED Novel Tops New York Times Bestseller List Amid Movie Mania

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wicked movie is not the only Ozian content that consumers are enjoying. As the popularity of the film surges to an all-time high, readers are also flocking to Gregory Maguire's original 1995 novel for which the musical and film are based.

According to the official listing, the novel has reached #1 on The New York Times Best Seller list for the week of December 15, a prestigious honor for a book title. It has been on the list for three consecutive weeks, also topping the list for Paperback Trade Fiction. Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West was first published in 1995 and was made into a global phenomenon of a musical in 2003. Part one of the film adaptation is now in theaters.

In addition to the standard paperback, the book is now available to read in multiple formats, including a deluxe hardback edition, featuring green stained edges, a ribbon marker, and an elegant foil-stamped cover. Next March, Maguire will also release Elphie: A Wicked Childhood, a new prequel that tells the story of young Elphaba.

Though the novel continues to remain a favorite, it contains violence and sexual content not in the musical or film, making it not appropriate for children. Check out our guide to better book options for young Wicked fans here. BroadwayWorld also recently sat down with author Gregory Macguire for an exclusive interview where he discussed the film and the upcoming Elphie prequel.

Wicked, currently in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.