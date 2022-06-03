Greenwich House Hosts JUNETEENTH JUBILEE An Outdoor, All-Ages Arts Celebration

On Friday, June 17 at 4 PM, Greenwich House will host a "Juneteenth Jubilee" ahead of Juneteenth Independence Day (June 19). This commemorates the date in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger, accompanied by federal troops, arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation from 1863.

The free outdoor celebration for New Yorkers of all ages, hosted in partnership with The Soapbox Presents, Ars Nova, Little Mozart Foundation, and The Door, will honor Black American culture.

The event is being organized by Greenwich House Music School, and is produced and curated by Alphonso Horne and Marija Abney. The family-friendly interactive performances will exhibit the cultural contributions of Black Americans with music, dance, puppetry, drag and ball, spoken word, double dutch, and storytelling.

Founded in 1902, Greenwich House is a nonprofit that enriches the lives of children, families and seniors and individuals working to overcome life's challenges through arts and education programs, senior services and health services. Learn more at www.greenwichhouse.org.