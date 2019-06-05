Grand Bazaar NYC To Host A One Of A Kind Bazaar, 6/23

Shop for one-of-a-kind goods from talented local artists, designers and makers of handmade fashion, home goods, jewelry, furniture, stationary, and art pieces at Grand Bazaar NYC's (100 West 77th Street at Columbus Avenue) One of a Kind Bazaar on Sunday, June 23rd from 10am-5:30pm. Vintage and antique lovers can meet knowledgeable independent dealers with rare and limited-edition clothing, home decor, collectibles, furniture, vinyl records and more.

This massive indoor and outdoor market will offer up unique one-of-a-kind gifts items for friends, family, or yourself, while supporting talented local artists, makers and independent dealers including furniture & decor from Lightning In The Woods, RHADI and The Raspberry Room. Art from Gloria Bhargava, Ah Fine Arts, Edie Art, Mark McLeod and jewelry from Sole, Skipping Girl Sterling, Textile Gems, Studio Gruss and Akbar Koleini. Fashion and accessories vendors on hand include Popcycle Design, IKi Komono and more. Last but not least vintage and one of a kind items will be showcased and sold from Wavelength Antiques, Light Dent, Stonehill Design, Doreen Baskin Ceramics and many more!

Additionally, enjoy some tasty artisanal bites in the food court with Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck, Miss Holly's Smokehouse, San Antonio's Wood Fired Pizza and Twister Cake.

This special theme event will take place at NYC's largest curated weekly market, Grand Bazaar NYC, with over 200 vendors to discover. 100% of Grand Bazaar NYC's profits from booth rentals are donated to four local public school, benefiting over 4,000 children. https://grandbazaarnyc.org/events/one-of-a-kind-bazaar-2/





