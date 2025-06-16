Google Displays Special Note When You Search OH, MARY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Google is spotlighting Oh, Mary! with a special note when you search for the Tony-winning play. Today, when you search "Oh, Mary!" on the platform, a special message will pop up, saying "THE CURLS WERE BRATTY ????."

The line is inspired by the wig that Cole Escola wears in the play, referencing its curly pigtails. The infmaous wig has also been worn by Betty Gilpin, who took over the role earlier this year, and Tituss Burgess, who returns later this month after a brief stint during the spring.

Cole Escola took home the 2025 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for their performance as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" on Broadway. The play also took home the Tony for Best Direction, which was awarded to Sam Pinkleton.