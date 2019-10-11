Goodwill Cultural Ambassador Ronald Rand Represents USA In LET IT BE ART! At Kenya International Theatre Festival

Performing in his 25th country, Goodwill Cultural Ambassador Ronald Rand will represent the United States at the Kenya International Theatre Festival, during his 20th year touring around the world in his celebrated solo play, LET IT BE ART! as Harold Clurman, "the elder statesman of the American Theatre" on November 3rd in Nakuru at the Nakuru Players Theatre, and on November 5th at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi.

The Civitan Club of Tuscumbia, Alabama is proudly sponsoring member Ronald Rand's goodwill cultural and educational tour to Kenya, performing in his inspiring solo play and teaching to many students his renowned master acting workshop, "Art of Transformation" highlighting Constantin Stanislavski's acting chart, "Method of Physical Actions."

The Civitan Club of Tuscumbia, led by President Fred Jolly, is a chapter of Civitan International, a worldwide nonprofit group established in 1917, and devoted to contributing to the well-being of the community, supporting a wide variety of programs. The Civitan Club of Tuscumbia is most enthusiastic being able to bring Ronald Rand's inspiring cultural and educational program to Africa, especially to the young people attending the Kenya International Theatre Festival in two cities. Members of Civitan share a desire to create positive change with the message of good citizenship rooted in compassion, service, and respect for all people.

Ronald Rand's LET IT BE ART! has received two critically-acclaimed productions Off-Broadway, standing ovations across five continents in 24 countries, from Zimbabwe to Sri Lanka, across 20 U.S. states, and represented the USA at the recent World Theatre Olympics in India.

LET IT BE ART! brings alive Clurman's great humor and boundless passion encouraging audiences to change the world for the better and "live life to its fullest" with joy, courage, and compassion.

Audiences meet a galaxy of fascinating personalities during the hour-long performance including Stella Adler, Marlon Brando, Lee Srasberg, Clifford Odets, Constantin Stanislavski, Aaron Copland, even Katharine Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis!

Rand has performed LET IT BE ART! in Tangier's Dar al-Makhzen Palace in the Casbah, a grass-roofed tribal hut in Harare's Centenary Park, Tbilisi's Cave Theater, Minsk's Palace of Culture, Bangkok's Patravadi Garden Theatre, and at the foot of Mt. Everest in Kathmandu.

Rand has appeared in over 200 films & TV shows including A MARRIAGE: STIEGLITZ and O'KEEFE with Christopher Plummer and Jane Alexander; QUIZ SHOW with Ralph Fiennes and Paul Scofield directed by Robert Redford, IN & OUT with Kevin Kline, HOMELESS with Yoko Ono, LAW & ORDER and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Rand is an internationally-acclaimed director, his award-winning production of the hit comedy, LUV, starring Zana Marjanovic, lead of Angelina Jolie's film, In the Land of Blood and Honey, continues into its 5th year at Sarajevo's Chamber Theatre 55, and has traveled across Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, and Montenegro.

Rand is also the Founder and Publisher of "The Soul of the American Actor" Newspaper, and best-selling author of "Acting Teachers of America" and "CREATE!"

Harold Clurman was considered the "elder Statesman of the American Theatre." The inspiring voice of an entire generation, he co-founded the famed Group Theatre of the 1930's with Lee Strasberg and Cheryl Crawford. Clurman was the award-winning director of forty of the most important plays in Broadway history, including the original productions of A MEMBER OF THE WEDDING with Julie Harris and Ethel Waters, BUS STOP with Kim Stanley and Elaine Stritch, A TOUCH OF THE POET with Helen Hayes and Kim Stanley, Clifford Odets' AWAKE AND SING and GOLDEN BOY, WALTZ OF The Toreadors with Sir Ralph Richardson, TIGER AT THE GATES with Sir Michael Redgrave, and INCIDENT AT VICHY with Joseph Wiseman, Hal Holbrook and Roy Scheider. He also directed Marlon Brando in TRUCKLINE CAFE. An influential director around the world in Japan, London and Israel, Clurman authored several books including "The Fervent Years" about The Group Theatre, "On Directing," "Ibsen," and his autobiography, "All People Are Famous." Clurman's writings can be found in "The Collected Works of Harold Clurman," and "The Soul of the American Actor" Newspaper.

According to Rand, "Harold Clurman was certainly one of the most passionate human beings you could ever meet, and once audiences come in contact with his great passion, his dynamic humor and love for life, immediately there is always a great sharing of friendship and communication, no matter the country or culture. When the language of theater comes from the heart, it breaks down all barriers as we come together in a great sharing through the art of story-telling. I'm delighted to be able to share Harold Clurman in LET IT BE ART! with the young people of Kenya at the Kenya International Theatre Festival led by Festival Director Kevin Kimani Kahuro."





