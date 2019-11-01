Global Roundup 11/1 - DEAR EVAN HANSEN in the UK, MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Dear Evan Hansen West End, Mrs. Doubtfire in Seattle and More!

Check out our top news and features from around the BroadwayWorld below! Want more great global content? Check out our "Around The World" section!

Top Stories

VIDEO: Four Evans From DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'For Forever' - All we see is sky because the four Evans from the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen's Broadway, Tour, London, and Toronto productions are giving us special performance of 'For Forever.' Check out the video below to see Andrew Barth Feldman, Stephen Christopher Anthony, Sam Tutty, and Robert Markus perform the iconic Benj Pasek & Justin Paul song together.

Full Cast Announced for MRS. DOUBTFIRE Including Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and More - Complete casting has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical that will have its world premiere this holiday season at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, playing November 26 - December 29, 2019. Newly announced cast includes Cameron Adams (The Music Man), Akilah Ayanna (5th Ave Debut), Calvin L. Cooper (Finding Neverland tour), Kaleigh Cronin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Casey Garvin (Bullets Over Broadway), David Hibbard (Cats), KJ Hippensteel (The Book of Mormon), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Erica Mansfield (Kiss Me, Kate), Alexandra Matteo (A Bronx Tale), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet), Justin A Prescott (Head Over Heels), Travis Waldschmidt (Kiss Me, Kate), and Aléna Watters (The Cher Show).

Photo Flash: First Look at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in San Francisco - The West Coast production of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomed its first audience on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at San Francisco's Curran Theater. After first announcing the production in June 2018 and following a nearly five-month transformation of the Curran, the theater will open its doors to more than 1,600 fans as the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the most awarded play in theater history begins its run in San Francisco.

VIDEO: See LOVE IN HATE NATION Cast Record 'Revolution Song' - Joe Iconis' new musical Love in Hate Nation is getting ready to hit the stage of Two River Theater, and we're getting a first listen to the cast as they hit the recording studio! Check out the video below for a peek at Joe alongside Lauren Marcus and more performing the show's anthem, 'Revolution Song'!

Top Reviews

New Jersey: Contributor Marina Kennedy reviews BWW Review: LAST DAYS OF SUMMER - The New Musical at George Street Playhouse is a Sure-Fire Hit, writing "George Street Playhouse (GSP) is kicking off their 2019/2020 Season with a new musical that is a sure-fire hit. 'Last Days of Summer' has everything going for it. The show presents a captivating story, stellar cast, a memorable score, and spirited dance numbers. Directed by Jeff Calhoun, it features a book and lyrics by Steve Kluger with music by Jason Howland."

San Francisco: Contributor Jim Munson reviews BWW Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Ray Of Light Theatre Totally Rocks the House, writing "Ray of Light's (ROL's) production of The Rocky Horror Show filled me with hope for the youth of America. Lest that sound a bit strange, allow me to explain. Yes, ROL's a?oeRockya?? delivers in spades on the sexy entertainment value of this transgressive, go-for-broke show. But a?" it is also grounded in layers and layers of queer showbiz history even though it is presented by performers and designers who are way too young to have been around for the real thing. Taking the written-in-the-1970s-but-set-in-the-1950s show as its starting point, this production adds loopy gay cultural references from the 1930s right up to the present day - as if concocted by some crazed drag queen and thrown into a blender to see if it will explode. Surprisingly, it never does and it somehow all works."

Connecticut: Contributor Joseph Harrison reviews BWW Review: AMERICAN SON at TheaterWorks, writing "Sometimes the most powerful theatrical experiences are the ones that hit closest to home. In today's America, with racial and political divides growing ever wider and tensions building to a breaking point, it might just be a play like Christopher Demos-Brown's AMERICAN SON that will shine the brightest light on these issues, not only pointing out the flaws and imperfections, but providing a spotlight for all of us to truly see. And, by offering this intense and thought-provoking piece as its opening play (of the season and of their newly remodeled space), TheaterWorks Hartford boldly illustrates why it is well-qualified and well-appointed to deliver such a powerful night of theatre."

Washington, DC: Contributor Rachael Goldberg reviews BWW Review: RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN at Arena Stage, writing "'Right to be Forgotten' is a thought-provoking, insightful play that addresses a key issue in our lives. Arena Stage's production is a smart, solid, and charming show with a strong cast and production team, and has the ability to elevate the debate in an honest and nuanced way."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Rachel Goldberg

Rachael is a native New Yorker and life-long theatre devotee. She saw her first Broadway show, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," at age five, and has been hooked ever since. The summer she was supposed to work on her master's thesis, she saw roughly ten shows in three months, including two camp-outs for standing room tickets for "Book of Mormon." Sadly, her acting skills are severely lacking (just ask anyone who had to suffer through her performance as Marty in "Grease"), so she leaves the acting to the professionals and sticks to another type of drama: politics.

