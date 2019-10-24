VIDEO: See LOVE IN HATE NATION Cast Record 'Revolution Song'

Joe Iconis' new musical Love in Hate Nation is getting ready to hit the stage of Two River Theater, and we're getting a first listen to the cast as they hit the recording studio! Check out the video below for a peek at Joe alongside Lauren Marcus and more performing the show's anthem, 'Revolution Song'!

Love in Hate Nation, an original rock romance set in a 1960s Juvie Hall, features book, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and is directed by John Simpkins. Love in Hate Nation uses classic "bad girl" movies as the inspiration for the story of young people caught between eras of a changing America. Sixteen-year old Susannah Son is carted off to the National Reformatory for Girls (a.k.a. Nation) to get her head put on straight. There she meets the aggressively incorrigible Sheila Nail, and a relationship forms which leads to an all-out "revolution in the institution" as they attempt to break out of the boxes society has created around them. Girl Group Wall of Sound harmonies are filtered through a punk rock spirit in this rebellious and romantic new musical.

The cast of Love in Hate Nation includes Sydney Farley (Gloria "Ya Ya" Meeks), Amina Faye (Susannah Son), Jasmine Forsberg (Brenda "Rat" Ratowski), Lauren Marcus (Miss Asp), Kelly McIntyre (Sheila Nail), Lena Skeele (Dorothy Donaldson), Emerson Mae Smith (Kitty Minx), Ryan Vona (The Guy), and Tatiana Wechsler (Judith Ramone).

Performances will begin in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, on Saturday, November 9 and continue through Sunday, December 1. The opening night performance is Friday, November 15 at 8pm. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.





