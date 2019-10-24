Full Cast Announced for MRS. DOUBTFIRE Including Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and More

Complete casting has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical that will have its world premiere this holiday season at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, playing November 26 - December 29, 2019.

Newly announced cast includes Cameron Adams (The Music Man), Akilah Ayanna (5th Ave Debut), Calvin L. Cooper (Finding Neverland tour), Kaleigh Cronin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Casey Garvin (Bullets Over Broadway), David Hibbard (Cats), KJ Hippensteel (The Book of Mormon), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Erica Mansfield (Kiss Me, Kate), Alexandra Matteo (A Bronx Tale), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet), Justin A Prescott (Head Over Heels), Travis Waldschmidt (Kiss Me, Kate), and Aléna Watters (The Cher Show).

They join the previously-announced principal cast that features Rob McClure (Beetlejuice) in the title role, Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!), Analise Scarpaci (Matilda), Jake Ryan Flynn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Avery Sell (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Mark Evans (Waitress), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), and Peter Bartlett (She Loves Me).

Mrs. Doubtfire, which is produced by multi-Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Avenue Q, Rent, In The Heights, Something Rotten!) and based on Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture, will open on Broadway this spring at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre following the world premiere at The 5thAvenue Theatre. Mrs. Doubtfire marks the 22nd new musical produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre (Hairspray, Memphis, Aladdin, The Wedding Singer) and is the 10th to go on to receive a Broadway run.

"We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding cast to The 5th this holiday season," said The 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry. "Watching this treasured tale come to life onstage, told by some of Broadway and the nation's finest talent, is the perfect treat for the whole family. We can't wait for audiences to experience Broadway-bound, heartfelt comedic storytelling at its best."

Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor.

Mrs. Doubtfire will feature scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton, Motown), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!, My Fair Lady), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg (Pretty Woman, The Elephant Man), sound design by Brian Ronan (Mean Girls, Springsteen on Broadway), and hair and wig design by David Brian Brown (Moulin Rouge!, Come From Away).

Mrs. Doubtfire is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

When out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard loses custody of his kids in a divorce, he disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As he gets lost in his new persona and grows closer to his kids, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You