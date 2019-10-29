VIDEO: Four Evans From DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'For Forever'

All we see is sky because the four Evans from the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen's Broadway, Tour, London, and Toronto productions are giving us special performance of 'For Forever.' Check out the video below to see Andrew Barth Feldman, Stephen Christopher Anthony, Sam Tutty, and Robert Markus perform the iconic Benj Pasek & Justin Paul song together.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award, and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A new deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of "Waving through a Window" is now available digitally.

Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.





