Gideon Glick Joins Cast of THE OTHER TWO on Comedy Central

Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick has joined the cast of Comedy Central's THE OTHER TWO in a recurring role. According to Deadline, Glick will play Jess, the new boyfriend of Cary (Drew Tarver). Jess is described as a laid back guy who seems very into Cary and very able to roll with the punches.

The Other Two was created, written and executive produced by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (Saturday Night Live). The first season aired in March 2019 and they are currently in production on season two.

The series stars Drew Tarver as a 28-year-old struggling actor, and Heléne Yorke as his 30-year-old sister, who is struggling in general. Their lives are completely upended when their 13-year-old brother, ChaseDreams, becomes incredibly famous overnight. The comedy also features Molly Shannon and Ken Marino.

Glick, recently starred in Aaron Sorkin's Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird and was nominated for a Tony for his role. He's currently starring as Seymour in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Glick's previous stage credits include productions of Spring Awakening, Significant Other, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Into the Woods and The Harvest. His film and television credits include Marriage Story, Ocean's 8, Speech & Debate and Song One as well as The Detour, Devious Maids, Elementary and The Good Wife.

