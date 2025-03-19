Gianandrea Noseda Extends With National Symphony Orchestra Through 2031

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NY Times reports that Gianandrea Noseda will continue as music director at the National Symphony Orchestra through at least 2031. Noseda, who has held the post since 2017, said he sees more to accomplish with the ensemble. "We have established this kind of mutual trust in our relationship,” he said. “It would have been a pity to stop."

Ben Folds, the singer and songwriter, resigned from his advisory role after the Trump administration's new changes were introduced. The orchestra’s musicians issued a statement saying they were "proud to perform for our patrons, our community in our nation’s capital, and the country at large."

During a recent performance of works by Shostakovich and Stravinsky, Vice President JD Vance and the second lady, Usha Vance, were met with boos as they took their seats. Mr. Noseda said he was unaware of the reaction because it occurred before he arrived onstage. "Music should welcome everybody," he added.

Noseda explained that he strives to remain apart from politics and is optimistic about the institution’s future. "In a situation of not danger, but some drama, we must underline the power of the art and the music," he said. "This center will survive me, and it will survive everybody."

He noted that the concert hall can serve as a sacred space. "When you come here, it’s sort of a holy place — you keep everything out," he said. "That doesn’t mean you don’t believe or have your convictions. But when you go to that place, it’s just the place for the music."

Noseda is also general music director of the Zurich Opera House and principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.

The conductor is currently leading a long-planned tour in Florida, including a stop in West Palm Beach, the orchestra’s first domestic tour since 2011. He said he would be open to performing for the current administration. “" would love to perform for the widest possible audience, so why not for the president, the vice president, the first lady, the second lady?" he said. "The music is for everybody. The art is for everybody."