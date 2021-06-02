Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Jamishay Cammann Shares a Memory from Putnam County Spelling Bee

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Jamishay Cammann shares what musical theatre means to her, playing Logainne in Putnam County, and more!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre has always been a safe place for me. Where else can you engage in unacceptable social behavior (ie. bursting into song) and still be the life of the party? It mimics real life but with a satirical or overdramatized twist which has carried into my real life because I no longer take myself so serious.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

Playing Logainne Schwartzandgrubinierre (it's a mouthful) in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (also a mouthful), is by far my favorite memory from a past production or my theatre career if you will. I love improv, but in most shows there isn't room for improv. Spelling Bee is the perfect show to me because it has structure but also gives the actors the opportunity to engage with the audience and even have them come on stage. Every show was different and I loved seeing what would come to my head each show.

Share a memory from seeing your first Broadway show!

I had been doing theater for at least seven years and still hadn't been to a Broadway show. I was always scared to ask my parents because I knew we couldn't afford it so I didn't bother. Of course I had seen thousands of YouTube videos and lived vicariously through them but still. In freshman year of high school my choir class went to see Wicked and it was a whole new world. I got emotional when getting to my seat because I never had the Broadway experience, also because I had been singing Defying Gravity for so long and never knew the context of it so everything coming full circle. Not that I didn't know before, but I knew for sure after that day I wanted to be on Broadway.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

Fun fact about me, I really like knitting!!

