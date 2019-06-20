Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the HADESTOWN Cast Recording!

We're heading way down under the ground to get a look behind the scenes at the recording sessions for Hadestown's cast album. Check out the video below to see Amber Grey and her castmates recording 'Living It Up on Top' from the show's Tony Award-winning score!

We've got a behind the scenes look in the recording studio for the #Hadestown OBCR. Listen to songs from the album now at https://t.co/A8emvOCiM3. ? pic.twitter.com/AfukniCs7h - Hadestown (@hadestown) June 20, 2019

Hadestown originated in 2006 as Mitchell's community theater project that traveled Vermont before gaining a cult following when she turned the songs into an acclaimed album which was called "far and away one of the best records of 2010" (Sunday Times of London). In 2013, Mitchell saw Chavkin's celebrated Off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812, and knew she had found her artistic partner. Together, the two women have transformed Hadestown into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone -Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The principal cast is led by Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page alongside Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons. The full also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.





