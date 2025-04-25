Get a Behind the Scenes Look at DEATH BECOMES HER on Bravo Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bravo will air the original 1992 film, Death Becomes Her, tonight, Friday, April 25, as part of a special Death Becomes Her Theme Night. The musical version of Death Becomes Her is currently playing on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The musical's stars, Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton) and Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp) will introduce the film before it begins airing on Bravo and then come back during a commercial break to introduce a special, never-before seen, behind the scenes look at the hit musical.

Tune in to Bravo tonight at 7:30pm EST to catch the special feature!

About Death Becomes Her

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kristine Covillo, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, McKinley Knuckle, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck.